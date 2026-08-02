Li Ning Photo:VCG

Recently, the website of the US media outlet The Hill published a signed article, one of the authors of which is a US politician, that harshly criticized the partnership between NBA star Stephen Curry and the Chinese apparel company Li-Ning, baselessly accusing Curry of lending support to alleged "forced labor" in Xinjiang. The article also warned the NBA, as well as other sports leagues and athletes, against falling "silent" regarding China. The imperious tone suggests that the sale of every pair of sneakers and the signing of every contract worldwide requires Washington's approval. Such high-handed behavior - prying into others' pockets and meddling in their affairs - tramples on international business rules and the spirit of free trade.Curry signed a 10-year commercial endorsement contract with Li-Ning, a partnership spanning multiple areas, including basketball products, athleisure wear and golf product lines. Curry himself explicitly stated that his choice of Li-Ning was based on his recognition of the brand's technological innovation and product performance, as well as a shared understanding of sport. Yet, this entirely routine business collaboration has been twisted by certain US politicians and media outlets into "evidence" of endorsing "forced labor" - a clear indication of just how absurd and far-fetched the stigmatization surrounding the "forced labor" issue has become.In recent years, the overall strength and influence of Chinese sports brands have surged, allowing them to enter the US market - a traditional stronghold - which has truly provoked envy and fear among some people. They attempt to use political coercion to tip the commercial scales, yet the rise of Chinese brands is determined by the market, not by their "approval." These individuals constantly preach "freedom" yet cannot tolerate a free commercial contract; they meddle in everything, even down to sneakers, while turning a blind eye to the human rights catastrophes the US has created in the Middle East and elsewhere. Such selective blindness and double standards expose the ulterior motives behind their political maneuvering, revealing that the issue has absolutely nothing to do with human rights.There is absolutely no such thing as "forced labor" in Xinjiang. Certain forces repeatedly fabricate rumors and mislead the public regarding Xinjiang-related issues, aiming solely to disrupt and obstruct China's development. From "Xinjiang cotton" to "Xinjiang tomatoes," their tactics follow the same playbook: First concocting lies, then weaponizing them to subject China-related business activities to political scrutiny and coordinated public opinion attacks. They refuse to acknowledge the true situation in Xinjiang or the progress made in human rights there; what they seek are political tools to suppress China and smear Chinese enterprises at will.Sports are supposed to be a bridge that transcends national boundaries and connects people, not a political bargaining chip. Embedding political elements into a commercial partnership and stigmatizing an athlete's career choice as a "political endorsement" only exposes the twisted mind-set of a few individuals. It is not their place to point fingers at the business collaboration between Curry and Li-Ning.