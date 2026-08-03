China’s cyberspace regulator penalizes over 1,840 accounts for misconduct in group livestreaming, including vulgar content

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China's cyberspace regulator has intensified a campaign to clean up misconduct in group livestreaming entertainment, targeting issues such as excessive tipping incentives, vulgar content, and violations of minors' rights. It has taken action against more than 1,840 violating accounts, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Monday.Several group livestreaming accounts were found to feature sexually suggestive performances, such as provocative gestures and movements, or to deliberately create an ambiguous and eroticized atmosphere through lighting and staging, the CAC said. The accounts have been subject to measures including comment restrictions and temporary suspension of livestreaming privileges.One group livestreaming account was shut down after minors were found participating in broadcasts, while the associated MCN agency was removed from the platform. Other accounts were penalized for using childlike speech, school uniforms, and similar tactics to encourage viewers to send virtual gifts, resulting in temporary livestreaming bans.Some accounts were found to use coded phrases such as "unlock benefits" and scripted prompts to encourage users to transfer money or send gifts, or to lure fans into offline meetings. They have received penalties ranging from comment restrictions to permanent suspension of livestreaming privileges.The administration also listed accounts that were penalized for staging vulgar or degrading PK punishments involving personal humiliation, or repeatedly using phrases such as "help me complete the set" and "just one more step" to drive gift-giving through PK sessions with no substantive content. Measures taken include temporary livestreaming bans and traffic restrictions, according to the CAC.In accordance with the arrangements for the 2026 "Qinglang" special campaigns, the CAC announced in July that it had launched a two-month nationwide special campaign targeting irregularities in entertainment group livestreaming.The campaign focuses on rectifying prominent problems concerning account registration, rule design, live-broadcast scene setup, behavioral codes for streamers, and the protection of minors online in group livestreaming.Global Times