SOURCE / ECONOMY
Sinopec completes largest single-site PVA production base, lifting annual PVA production capacity to 210,000 tons
By Global Times Published: Aug 03, 2026 11:44 AM
Photo: Courtesy of Sinopec

Photo: Courtesy of Sinopec


Sinopec Chongqing SVW Chemical Co Ltd opened a 50,000-ton-per-year specialty polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) unit on Monday, taking the site's total annual capacity to 210,000 tons and making it the world's largest single-plant production base for high-end PVA production, according to a statement sent from Sinopec on Monday. 

PVA, known as the "universal additive" of fine chemicals, is an indispensable base material for emerging sectors including new energy, optoelectronic displays, high-end packaging and precision manufacturing. The opening of the new unit will strengthen raw material supply security in the country, the statement said.

The project broke ground on December 18, 2024. Sinopec said at the time that it would raise SVW Chemical Co's PVA capacity from 160,000 tons a year to 210,000 tons, putting the company's specialty PVA capability the first in China and leading the global ranking. 

PVA is one of the few vinyl polymers that is both water-soluble and biodegradable, with performance sitting between plastics and rubber. It is widely used in pharmaceuticals, papermaking, textiles, construction, food and polymerization aids. Specialty PVA is made by applying special processing to conventional grades, giving it properties that standard PVA cannot deliver or improving on them, according to Sinopec. 

The new unit is intended to consolidate and expand that traditional capacity advantage, build what Sinopec calls a "single-product champion" in specialty PVA, scale up the group's fine chemicals and new materials business, fill gaps in the domestic high-end market and supply quality feedstock for other functional new materials, the company said.

Global Times

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