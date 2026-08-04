Qi Xiangdong: AI development needs both speed and safety

AI Photo: VCG

The large-language models and intelligent agents are key drivers of productivity growth, but advanced applications bring greater security risks—as seen in the recent OpenAI "jailbreak" incident. To advance "AI+," we must "run fast" and "run steady" side by side.In today's complex global landscape, AI and other "hard tech" companies face constant cyber threats from hackers, hidden syndicates, and state-sponsored actors. Chinese companies "going global" will have to confront two major challenges -- first, balancing commercial and social value creation; second, complying with diverse data security regulations to protect overseas operation.For Chinese artificial intelligence firms, overseas market expansion requires solid network and data security. Preventing leaks and ensuring model security are critical for compliance and building trust. In addition, we have helped a group of highly competent Chinese companies in specialized fields to expand overseas operations together. Through genuine and concrete efforts in the international market, we are jointly building the Chinese brand and continuously contributing Chinese cybersecurity companies' strength to global cyberspace security.Qi Xiangdong is secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Qi-Anxin Group. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn