Chinese Long March-8A rocket launches new internet satellite group

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan. The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket at 4:52 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan. The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket at 4:52 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Tuesday from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.The satellites, the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, lifted off aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket at 4:52 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully.

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan. The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket at 4:52 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)