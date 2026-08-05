China tightens export controls on drone-related dual-use items to the US

An agricultural technician operates a drone to spray rice seedlings in Suqian, East China's Jiangsu Province. The city is using drones to carry out fertilization and spraying to improve farmers' productivity. File photo: VCG

China released strengthened export controls on drone-related dual-use items to the US, in order to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Wednesday. The rule takes effect immediately from Wednesday.Exports to the US of drones and their key parts and components, as well as related technologies, that are listed in China's Dual-Use Items Export Control List "shall be subject to case-by-case strict review and shall not be eligible for licensing facilitation measures," the MOFCOM said.The decision was made in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Export Control Law, the Regulations on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items and other laws and regulations, according to the MOFCOM.Global Times