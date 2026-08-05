SOURCE / ECONOMY
China imposes countermeasures on US-based Compliance Testing LLC over support for FCC actions against China
By Global Times Published: Aug 05, 2026 04:50 PM
Ministry of Commerce

Ministry of Commerce


China on Wednesday decided to add US-based Compliance Testing LLC to its countermeasure list and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from conducting any transactions, cooperation, or other activities with the company, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Wednesday.  

The decision was made in accordance with China's anti-foreign sanctions law and the regulation on implementing the law, according to a statement by the MOFCOM.  

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has intensively adopted measures against China, gravely violating the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies. US-based Compliance Testing LLC had assisted and supported actions by FCC that undermines China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, according to the MOFCOM. 

The countermeasures will take effect on August 5, 2026. 

Global Times

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