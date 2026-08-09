China’s first 100-bcm Bohai gas field Phase I fully online, with daily output topping 5,200 tons

Phase I Bozhong 19-6 gas field, China's first 100-billion-cubic-meter gas field in the Bohai Sea, has entered full operation, CNOOC Tianjin Branch announced on August 9, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from the People's Daily

Phase I Bozhong 19-6 gas field, China's first 100-billion-cubic-meter gas field in the Bohai Sea, has entered full operation, with daily oil and gas output surpassing 5,200 tons, CNOOC Tianjin Branch announced on Sunday. The project is of great significance for optimizing the regional energy structure and supporting high-quality economic and social development, the People's Daily reported.China's natural gas reserves are unevenly distributed, with more in the west and less in the east. As the largest offshore gas field in eastern China, the project has cumulatively produced more than 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas and serves as an important force in ensuring a stable natural gas supply for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai rim area. Coming fully online during the critical peak summer demand period, the Phase I project further meets the energy needs of regional residential life and industrial production, said the report.Located in the central Bohai Sea, the Bozhong 19-6 gas field has proven natural gas geological reserves exceeding 200 billion cubic meters and proven petroleum liquid geological reserves of more than 200 million cubic meters.The Bohai Oilfield, where Bozhong 19-6 is located, is China's first ultra-large offshore oil and gas field with an annual output capacity of 40 million tons. In the first half of this year, its oil and gas output exceeded 21 million tons, setting a new historical high, the People's Daily reported.Currently, drilling operations for Phase II of the Bozhong 19-6 gas field have fully commenced, which will further enhance the role of offshore oil and gas in supporting China's domestic energy supply.Global Times