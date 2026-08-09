CHINA / MILITARY
Sansha maritime safety administration issues navigation alert for military drills near Xisha Qundao, entry banned
By Global Times Published: Aug 09, 2026 06:59 PM
Two areas delineated by two sets of coordinates on the western and northeastern sides of the Xisha Qundao. China's Sansha maritime safety administration in South China's Hainan Province issued a navigation warning stating that military exercises would be held in these areas on August 9, 2026 Photo: Screenshot from the Google Earth

Two areas delineated by two sets of coordinates on the western and northeastern sides of the Xisha Qundao. China's Sansha maritime safety administration in South China's Hainan Province issued a navigation warning stating that military exercises would be held in these areas on August 9, 2026 Photo: Screenshot from the Google Earth


The Sansha maritime safety administration in South China's Hainan Province issued a navigation warning stating that military exercises would be conducted on Sunday in two areas delineated by two sets of coordinates, with entry prohibited. According to the map, the areas are located on the western and northeastern sides of the Xisha Qundao.

According to the map, both exercise areas are seen as considerably large in scope by analysts.

On Friday, the latest US Navy fleet deployment map released by USNI News showed that the USS George Washington (CVN-73) was operating in waters near Xisha Qundao, following a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam.

Global Times

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