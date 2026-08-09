Typhoon Dolphin makes second landfall in China's Zhejiang

Visitors walk in the rain on the Duanqiao Bridge (Broken Bridge) at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches. (Photo: Xinhua)

Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall at Yueqing City in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 13, or 38 meters per second.The typhoon first landed at Yuhuan in Taizhou City, Zhejiang, at around 5:30 p.m., with the maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hitting Force 14.Affected by the typhoon, the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou City, capital of Zhejiang, has canceled 388 inbound and outbound flights for the day.The NMC warned local authorities in the affected areas to guard against extreme downpours.