China issues red alert as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

Visitors walk past temporarily reinforced trees along the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches. Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to make landfall along the country's east coast from Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Fuding in Fujian Province, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches.
A visitor walks past a dock that is temporarily closed on the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches. Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to make landfall along the country's east coast from Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Fuding in Fujian Province, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Visitors walk past temporarily reinforced trees along the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches. Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to make landfall along the country's east coast from Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Fuding in Fujian Province, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
A notice on the suspension of sightseeing boats is seen at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. China's national observatory on Sunday activated a red alert -- the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system -- as Typhoon Dolphin approaches. Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to make landfall along the country's east coast from Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Fuding in Fujian Province, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)