Typhoon Dolphin lands in Zhejiang on China's eastern coast

A man is seen as Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall at Dongsha community in Yuhuan, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made landfall at Yuhuan of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC). The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 14, or 42 meters per second, making Dolphin a severe typhoon upon landfall. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made landfall at Yuhuan of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 14, or 42 meters per second, making Dolphin a severe typhoon upon landfall.NMC warned local authorities in the affected areas to guard against extreme downpours.

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows waves caused by Typhoon Dolphin's landfall at Dongsha community in Yuhuan, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made landfall at Yuhuan of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC). The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 14, or 42 meters per second, making Dolphin a severe typhoon upon landfall. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)