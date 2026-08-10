"China Cool" appeals to international tourists in more ways than one

Tourists from Egypt take selfies in front of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2026. Thanks to the visa-free entry policies, China has witnessed an increasing number of foreign tourists visiting China this summer. According to the official data, 77.7 percent of foreign visitors entering China in the first half of the year enjoyed visa-free entry policies. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

"I've come to nature's air conditioner."That was the reaction of a Spanish tourist visiting southwest China's Yunnan Province this summer. Before arriving, he had been enduring temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius. But when his flight landed in Kunming and he stepped out into the breeze, the relief was immediate. His trip in search of cooler weather had proved well worth it.This summer, as heat waves swept across many parts of the world, an increasing number of foreign tourists are heading to China to escape the heat.In places such as Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province, where mountain scenery creates a natural cooling effect, and the water town in "Jiangnan," the scenic region south of the Yangtze River, where visitors can enjoy the slower pace of life by the canals, cool weather has become part of the travel experience itself. Local specialties and products that help people beat the heat add to the appeal.But the "cool" in "China Cool" goes beyond the weather. It also comes from the variety of experiences available to visitors. They can listen to the bells of an ancient temple at dawn, learn traditional crafts from artisans, take a high-speed train to another city, or simply order a late-night meal with a few taps on a smartphone. Such everyday experiences showcase China where tradition, convenience and modern life coexist.That sense of "cool" is even more striking when it comes to technology. Visitors can explore smart factories, try AI glasses with real-time translation, interact with robots, and take autonomous vehicles. For many foreign visitors, these experiences offer a glimpse of China's high-tech future and add a new dimension to the country's image beyond its traditional landmarks.The growing number of international visitors has also been facilitated by China's efforts to make travel more convenient. According to the National Immigration Administration, China received 22.91 million inbound foreign visitors in the first half of 2026, up 20.4 percent year on year. Visa-free entries accounted for 77.7 percent of this total.As more visitors arrive and experience the country firsthand, the way China is talked about overseas is also evolving. Phrases such as "China Travel," "Becoming Chinese" and "Chinamaxxing" have gained attention on overseas social media, while "China Cool" offers a new way to capture the broader appeal of these experiences, reflecting interest in China that is no longer experienced only through its famous landmarks, but also through its culture, technology, services and everyday life.For international visitors, China is proving to be cool in more ways than one.

Foreign tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2026. Thanks to the visa-free entry policies, China has witnessed an increasing number of foreign tourists visiting China this summer. According to the official data, 77.7 percent of foreign visitors entering China in the first half of the year enjoyed visa-free entry policies. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

A foreign tourist looks on as local women make Tiaohua cross-stitch embroidery, a traditional handicraft passed down through generations by women of Huayao, a branch of Yao ethnic group, at Huxingshan Yao Township in Longhui County, Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. During midsummer, Huxingshan Yao Township embraces a tourism boom thanks to its alpine climate, rich intangible cultural heritage and folk traditions. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

Dutch tourists select souvenirs at the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)