Hong Kong hits record 36.9 degrees Celsius

People relax on a beach in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2026. Hong Kong's temperature had reached 36.9 degrees Celsius by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the highest since the city started keeping meteorological records in 1884, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)
People swim in the sea in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2026. Hong Kong's temperature had reached 36.9 degrees Celsius by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the highest since the city started keeping meteorological records in 1884, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)