Hong Kong hits record 36.9 degrees Celsius

People relax on a beach in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2026. Hong Kong's temperature had reached 36.9 degrees Celsius by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the highest since the city started keeping meteorological records in 1884, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)

Hong Kong's temperature had reached 36.9 degrees Celsius by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the highest since the city started keeping meteorological records in 1884, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.The observatory said the blazing heat is a result of subsiding air in the periphery of Typhoon Dolphin.It expects the sweltering weather to continue for a couple of days, when temperatures could top 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Zhejiang Province on China's eastern coast on Sunday afternoon.

People swim in the sea in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2026. Hong Kong's temperature had reached 36.9 degrees Celsius by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the highest since the city started keeping meteorological records in 1884, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)