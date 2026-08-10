A foreigner films the lion dance performance at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A former U.S. state legislator has said that China's growing international recognition reflects its leadership role in addressing global challenges and assuming greater responsibilities.In a recent virtual interview with Xinhua, Greg Cusack, who served in the Iowa state legislature from 1973 to 1981, said that he was not surprised by a Pew Research Center survey showing that "more people have a favorable view" of China than of the United States."Earlier this year when they kidnapped the president of Venezuela, that's a huge violation of international law, and yet they justified it when they opened the unjustified, unnecessary war in Iran," said Cusack, a longtime Democrat.Asked what China has done to improve its global perception, he replied, "A lot of it is what China has not done.""China has not behaved badly. China hasn't invaded anybody. China does not call the leaders of other countries by name, bad names. China treats people with respect," said Cusack, noting that China has played an active role in safeguarding global peace and stability.The former U.S. state legislator also praised China's global leadership in combating climate change, citing its "wonderful tree-planting effort," as well as its loan programs to support countries in need.Cusack said he expects the shift in global perceptions to continue."So you've got the positive record of China's image, and you've got the extremely negative image of the United States," he said.