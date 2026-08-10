Typhoon Dolphin to move inland, bringing heavy rain to multiple regions

Vehicles drive through a waterlogged street in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2026. Typhoon Dolphin is moving inland after making two landfalls along the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province and is expected to bring heavy precipitation to more than 10 provincial-level regions, according to China's National Meteorological Center on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Typhoon Dolphin is moving inland after making two landfalls along the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province and is expected to bring heavy precipitation to more than 10 provincial-level regions, according to China's National Meteorological Center on Monday.The center issued a blue typhoon warning on Monday morning, forecasting persistent heavy rainfall through Wednesday in regions including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan and Hebei. Some areas are likely to experience torrential rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.Starting on Thursday, the remnants of the typhoon are expected to move northward and interact with cold air, bringing significant rainfall to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning, the center said.Meteorological experts warned that the typhoon could raise the risk of flooding and other disasters in some areas, calling for strengthened defenses against geological disasters and flooding in small and medium-sized rivers.Beijing's flood control authorities said that the city plans to activate a Level II flood response on Tuesday morning. Hebei, Tianjin and Henan have also issued heavy rain warnings and stepped up safety checks at mountain and water-related tourist attractions, with high-risk areas to be closed if necessary.