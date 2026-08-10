Unitree Robotics IPO oversubscribed 8,288 times as final online winning rate drops to 0.0181%

Visitors watch humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, North China, on May 30, 2026. The expo brings together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Photo: Xinhua

Due to intense demand, the final online winning rate of Unitree Robotics' IPO - China's first humanoid robot A-share stock - is razor-thin 0.0181 percent, the company announced on Monday. In plain language: you needed to be one of the lucky 5,525 applicants to get shares.Unitree Robotics is heading to the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company set the offer price at 150.8 yuan ($22.35) per share, valuing the company at roughly 61 billion yuan on issuance. A total of 40.45 million shares are being offered, the company released its IPO subscription results on Monday, when the IPO subscription started, with payment due by August 12.Investors piled in so heavily that the preliminary online subscription multiple hit an eye-watering 8,288.82 times - far above the 100-times threshold that triggers the clawback mechanism, according to Unitree's announcementBefore the clawback, more than 9.78 million accounts had submitted valid applications for a staggering 53.64 billion shares, producing a preliminary winning rate of just 0.012 percent - roughly one in 8,289.After the adjustment between offline and online tranches, the final online allocation was fixed at 9.707 million shares - about 30 percent of the post-strategic-placement total.According to a report released by the Smart Analytics Global (SAG) on Monday, Unitree's humanoid robot shipment accounted for 31 percent in the world in the first half of 2026, with shipments rising 170 percent year-on-year to approximately 5,900 units, ranking second after another Chinese robot vendor AGIBOT.Chinese humanoid robot manufacturers together accounted for 97 percent of global shipment in the first half of the year, remaining the center of the current humanoid robotics boom, SAG report showed.Global Times