Amphibious assault ship passes combat test

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hubei Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command Weibo account

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hubei recently completed a full combat qualification assessment in the South China Sea, the PLA Southern Theater Command announced on Monday.An expert said this means the Hubei has achieved combat-ready status and is prepared to carry out various missions in the South China Sea. He noted that far-sea training should be on the horizon for the crew.For the assessment, after the ship arrived at a designated sea area, the crew promptly carried out anti-air gunnery drills. Weapons locked onto targets and opened fire, successfully downing a target drone.The assessment also included multiple other drills such as underwater self-defense, with the entire crew coordinating closely and responding calmly to complete the evaluation, the PLA Southern Theater Command reported.After a warship is commissioned, the vessel and its crew must undergo training on specified subjects and participate in assessments.Passing the full combat qualification assessment is an official validation of the crew's combat effectiveness, according to a video from the China Military Bugle, an official media account affiliated with the PLA news media center on Monday.The assessment team transmitted test scenarios through the command system to the ship's combat information center.The Hubei was required to respond within a specified time frame in accordance with pre-established plans. The crew's performance was then evaluated by the assessment team, the video explained.The video showcased the ship's anti-air gunnery drills. The assessment included both pre-planned combat-oriented training scenarios and impromptu tests devised by the exercise directorate.During the several days of navigation, the exercise directorate issued up to 100 individual test scenarios, each representing a specific challenge awaiting the crew's response.The full combat qualification assessment is a critical component of the PLA Navy's training and evaluation system, Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday.It assesses whether each department on the Hubei has completed its individual training subjects and whether the commanding officer's leadership and the ship's overall coordination meet required standards.Passing the full combat qualification assessment signifies that all departmental training and integrated shipboard exercises have met training syllabus requirements.With equipment support in place, this means the ship has achieved full combat readiness and can subsequently undertake various missions and operational tasks, Wang said.The expert said that following the completion of the assessment, the Hubei is expected to enter combat-ready duty status. It is likely to conduct various missions in the South China Sea theater. Some countries and regions have continuously stirred up trouble over Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea.Amphibious assault ships are ideally suited for amphibious operations in island and reef areas, including patrols, combat readiness operations and personnel delivery, noted Wang.The PLA Navy's inventory of amphibious assault ships ­remains limited, with the Hubei being the fourth Type 075 amphibious assault ship to enter service, and the Sichuan, the PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, still conducting sea trials.The Hubei attaining operational status represents a new milestone in China's amphibious warfare capabilities, the expert added."For us, this is not the end, but a new beginning. We will seize every training opportunity to continuously hone our combat skills," Zhou Zijian, a Hubei crew member, was quoted as saying by the China Military Bugle.Sporting hull number 34, the ship debuted in August 2025. The preceding three Type 075 amphibious assault ships to enter service were the Hainan, Guangxi and Anhui.Globally, amphibious assault ships are a ship type that integrates the functions of multiple amphibious transport vessels, ranking second only to aircraft carriers in importance. They are typically employed in large-scale, long-distance amphibious landing operations, said CCTV.As the core of the PLA Navy's current amphibious warfare capabilities, the Type 075 amphibious assault ship features a full-length flight deck, well deck, vehicle bay, hangar and crew accommodations.The flight deck has multiple large helicopter landing spots; the well deck can accommodate multiple high-speed air-cushioned landing craft, each capable of carrying a main battle tank; and the vehicle bay can carry dozens of amphibious armored vehicles, said CCTV.