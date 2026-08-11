2026 CIFTIS opens for media registration

People visit the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Media registration for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is open from Aug. 10 to 26.Journalists can register online at the official website www.ciftis.org by clicking "Join the Fair" and then selecting "Media Registration." The 2026 CIFTIS will be held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Beijing.Information on when and how to pick up the media pass will be released in the "Media Center" section of the official CIFTIS website in due time.As China steadily opens up its service sector and promotes a consumption shift toward services, the fair, since its inception in 2012, has provided a crucial meeting point for global companies to access new opportunities, find solutions and share in the benefits of China's vast market.