Beijing launches flood response as heavy rain looms

Photo: VCG

Beijing activated a Level II flood-control emergency response, the second-highest level, on Tuesday as authorities warned of heavy rain and heightened risks of urban waterlogging and landslides.Most parts of the city are expected to receive more than 100 millimeters of rain within six hours and over 150 millimeters within 24 hours from Tuesday evening through Thursday, according to the Beijing meteorological service.Beijing issued an orange alert for rainstorms at 10 a.m. Monday, while several districts, including Fangshan, Daxing and Tongzhou, issued the highest-level red alerts.Authorities said residents in high-risk areas would be evacuated by Tuesday evening. Construction work will be suspended, and mountain campsites and scenic areas will be closed.Starting Wednesday, employers are encouraged to adopt flexible working hours or staggered schedules. Schools may suspend classes and in-person training depending on conditions, while organized outdoor sports activities will be halted.Beijing's drainage authorities have put 252 flood-control teams on standby. Preparations, including the installation of flood barriers, have also been stepped up at 368 subway stations, 33 hospital campuses and 17 elderly care facilities.In Fangshan, where exceptionally heavy rain is forecast, authorities have begun evacuating residents from high-risk areas ahead of the downpours and deployed emergency rescue teams and supplies, with more than 150,000 items of emergency equipment and materials on standby.Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made two landfalls in Zhejiang Province on Sunday. The National Meteorological Center on Tuesday maintained an orange alert for rainstorms, forecasting heavy rain across a broad swath of the country through Wednesday afternoon, including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing and Tianjin.As of 7 a.m. Monday, about 167,900 people had been moved from vulnerable areas on land and at sea in Fujian Province. By late Sunday, Shanghai had evacuated around 215,600 people from areas considered at risk.