Xi extends condolences to Colombian president over deadly earthquake

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella over a severe earthquake in Colombia.



In his message, Xi said he was deeply shocked to learn that a powerful earthquake had struck Colombia, causing serious casualties and property losses.



On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended deep condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.



Xi expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Colombian government led by President De la Espriella, the Colombian people will make concerted efforts to overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.

