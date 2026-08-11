Unitree IPO winning rate at approximately 0.018%, signaling heated investor demand

Unitree Robotics' humanoid robot is displayed at the 14th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's Unitree Robotics announced on Tuesday evening the preliminary results of its offline share placement and the winning numbers for its online offering as part of its initial public offering (IPO) on the STAR Market. A total of 19,414 winning numbers were issued in the online offering, with each winning number entitled to subscribe for 500 A-shares.After the clawback, the final size of the online offering stood at 9.707 million shares, with a final winning rate of approximately 0.018 percent, or less than two in 10,000, which is far below ChangXin Memory Technologies' 0.47 percent.The Hangzhou-based company set the offer price at 150.8 yuan ($22.35) per share, valuing the company at roughly 61 billion yuan upon issuance.Market expectations are running high for Unitree's performance following its market debut. Data show that A-share IPOs have posted an average first-day gain of 276.04 percent so far in 2026. Based on this average, investors winning one lot of Unitree shares could see a paper profit of more than 200,000 yuan. If benchmarked against the STAR Market's average first-day gain of 466.61 percent this year, the paper profit could reach 351,800 yuan per lot.The company is set to become China's first mainland-listed humanoid robot maker. Since its establishment, Unitree has focused on the research, development, production and sales of high-performance general-purpose humanoid robots, quadruped robots, robotic components and embodied AI models.Unitree's IPO places a leading player in China's fast-growing humanoid robot industry in the capital-market spotlight. For Unitree, tapping the capital market will provide stronger support for sustained R&D investment and capacity expansion, Liu Dingding, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times.Global Times