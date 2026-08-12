Chinese naval fleet embarks on latest escort mission in Gulf of Aden, Somali waters

The 49th escort fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy on Wednesday morning departed from a military port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, bound for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to carry out escort missions in the region.



The fleet consists of the guided-missile destroyer Kunming, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the comprehensive supply ship Luomahu, with dozens of special operations personnel and two helicopters on board.



The deployment marks the Kunming's first escort mission.



The fleet will take over duties from the 48th escort fleet, which set sail in October last year.



In line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, China has maintained a regular naval escort presence in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters since 2008 to safeguard the security of international shipping routes, escort Chinese and foreign vessels, and rescue, protect or assist ships in distress.

