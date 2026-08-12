Chinese bank to help Turkish enterprises tap into business opportunities at the Canton Fair

A Turkish pavilion at the second phase of the 139th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 24, 2026 Photo: VCG

Bank of China's branch in Türkiye recently announced that during the 140th Canton Fair, it will provide Turkish participating enterprises with comprehensive, one-stop cross-border financial services, Xinhua reported.These services cover core areas such as cross-border settlement, trade finance, credit enhancement, and exchange rate hedging, while also offering value-added services like business matchmaking and policy consultation. By establishing end-to-end financial support for Turkish companies exhibiting and conducting trade in China, the bank aims to help them seize business opportunities at the fair.The 140th Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province this October. 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the fair's inception and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Türkiye.A promotional event for the 140th Canton Fair was successfully held in Istanbul recently, attracting approximately 100 delegates from the political and business communities of both countries, the report said.In recent years, economic and trade ties between China and Türkiye have grown increasingly close, with immense potential for cooperation across various sectors.Global Times