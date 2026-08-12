China engages in normal cooperation with Cambodia and Thailand, promotes peace talks: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

As a good friend of Cambodia and Thailand, China has all along made active efforts to promote talks for peace in our own way and encouraged the two countries to realize a ceasefire at an early date and resume bilateral contact, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday. We hope both countries will work in the same direction and resolve their border disputes peacefully through friendly consultation. China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role to this end.Guo made the remarks when asked to respond to recent media reports about military equipment cooperation between China and Cambodia, and asked about what is China's position on the Cambodia-Thailand border disputes.Guo said China has reiterated on multiple occasions that China is a friendly neighbor of both Cambodia and Thailand, and engages in normal military equipment cooperation with both countries.The cooperation does not target a third party and has nothing to do with the border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand. China maintains candid communication with both Cambodia and Thailand on this issue and the two countries are clear about this, Guo noted.Cambodia and Thailand are and will always be neighbors. Properly settling the border disputes at an early date serves the common and long-term interests of the people of both countries, the spokesperson added.Global Times