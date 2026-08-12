Solar rooftop photovoltaic power generation facilities are seen on a building in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on June 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

Some Western politicians have been smearing Chinese green products and even advocating for a "decoupling," but reality tells a different story. Recently, a mayor in New Zealand is reportedly pushing for a solar upgrade at energy-hungry public facilities after witnessing advanced green infrastructure during his China tour.Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger wants to turn some of the city's biggest power-hungry facilities into their own electricity generators, with a giant solar project at the wastewater treatment plant the first step in an ambitious plan inspired by a trip to China, the New Zealand Herald reported.The mayor has ordered a report into whether solar panels could be suspended above the treatment plant in Bromley, creating a vast power-generating canopy capable of helping run one of the city's largest energy users. If successful, Mauger sees potential for similar installations at major facilities, where vast roofs and car parks could be harnessed to generate solar power.Mauger's push for solar infrastructure was inspired by his recent visit to China, during which an innovative solar installation above a wastewater treatment plant caught his attention and sparked ideas for Christchurch, according to the New Zealand Herald.Back in June, Mauger toured the wastewater treatment plant in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, according to Hubei Daily. His itinerary included the central control station, solar-powered equipment room and sewage-treatment pools."What impressed us most were the solar panels mounted on the top, which supply electricity for the whole system. We have learned a great deal about its simple operation procedures and will hold relevant discussions afterwards," Mauger was quoted as saying in a local media report.Chen Hong, a researcher at the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday Christchurch's planned project demonstrates that China-New Zealand cooperation can extend beyond conventional trade into city-level governance."Collaborative initiatives in clean-energy deployment, sewage treatment and waste disposal can create an innovative cooperation framework integrating technical solutions, engineering capacity and on-the-ground operational expertise," Chen said.He added that this real-world case lays bare the fundamental divide between geopolitical narratives advocating so-called decoupling from China and the practical realities of local governance."If a Chinese solution actually works, ideological labels shouldn't get in the way. This case shows that the whole 'decoupling' talk is mostly political rhetoric. At the end of the day, economies run on cost, efficiency, and results," Chen said.Global Times