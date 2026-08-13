China's national carbon emissions market sees trading volume top 930 mln tonnes
By Xinhua Published: Aug 13, 2026 11:37 AM
The cumulative trading volume of China's national carbon emissions rights trading market had exceeded 930 million tonnes by the end of July, Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said Thursday.
The market has helped industries cut carbon emissions at lower costs and has contributed substantially to the green and low-carbon transition, Huang told a press conference.