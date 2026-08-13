Turkish Ambassador expresses willingness to join hands with China to ‘forge a brighter future’ in signed article in the Global Times

Selçuk Ünal, Ambassador of Türkiye to China Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in China

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China. The two countries share a long history of friendly exchanges. The ancient Silk Road linked the millennia-long history of mutual learning and people-to-people exchanges of the two sides, forging a profound foundation for the friendship between Türkiye and China.Since modern times, both countries have undergone profound changes and social transformations. Their similar historical experiences have fostered mutual understanding. Upholding their longstanding tradition of friendship, bilateral relations between Türkiye and China have steadily advanced. The two countries formally established diplomatic relations in 1971, opening a new chapter in the development of bilateral ties.High-level strategic guidance is the fundamental guarantee for the steady and long-term development of Türkiye-China relations. The two heads of state attach great importance to bilateral relations and are committed to continuously enhancing the quality and level of friendly cooperation between Türkiye and China, having built consensus through multiple meetings.The meeting between the two leaders in Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on August 31, 2025, which charted the course for the development of bilateral relations, serves as powerful proof of their sustained high-level dialogue. Türkiye consistently and firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.Under the joint guidance of the two heads of state, practical economic and trade cooperation between Türkiye and China has continued to develop. Cooperation on connectivity has deepened and yielded tangible results, with active efforts to align Türkiye's Middle Corridor Initiative with the Belt and Road Initiative.

A Türkiye Tourism booth at the ITB China 2026, one of the most influential tourism trade platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, in Shanghai on May 26, 2026 Photo: VCG

The scope of cooperation has steadily expanded - extending from traditional trade to areas such as trade security, the stability of industrial and supply chains, energy corridor construction, and digital connectivity - thereby creating a comprehensive, multi-tiered cooperation framework that injects momentum into shared regional development.Over the past two decades, the volume of bilateral trade has grown approximately 40-fold, cross-border transport projects have increased, two-way investment has steadily expanded, and the areas of cooperation have broadened, all demonstrating the enduring resilience and vitality of this economic and trade partnership.At present, there is still significant untapped potential for cooperation between Türkiye and China. By expanding two-way investment, optimizing trade structures, and broadening areas of collaboration, the two nations can foster a more balanced, diversified, and mutually beneficial economic and trade landscape, thereby fully unlocking this potential. In this vein, high-quality direct investments from China into our country will create a true win-win foundation for the sustainability of our economic relations, while offering Chinese companies significant advantages in terms of access to markets adjacent to Türkiye, achieving shared success.People-to-people exchanges form a vital foundation of public support for the development of relations between Türkiye and China, with tourism being the strongest point of convergence in people-to-people ties.In 2026, frequency of direct flights has increased to 56 times per week, strengthen direct connections for tourism, trade and business. Our decision, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary, to grant visa exemptions to Chinese citizens for touristic travel and transit - effective January 2, 2026 - fully demonstrates our strong commitment to increasing people-to-people contacts.Today, our world is undergoing profound changes, with instabilities and uncertainties on a rise. Türkiye and China stand as two ancient civilizations that are influential in the region. Türkiye is committed to multilateralism and keeps strengthening its relations with China. Against the backdrop of complex and profound shifts in the international landscape, enhancing bilateral dialogue and cooperation is more important than ever, and the Türkiye-China relations rest on a solid foundation for continued development.At the new starting point marked by the 55th anniversary of Türkiye-China ties, what needs to be done today is to translate political will into more concrete projects, efficient mechanisms and active private sector participation, thereby deepening and solidifying cooperation across different fields. We look forward to taking this occasion as an opportunity to join hands with China to forge a brighter future for bilateral relations.The author is Turkish Ambassador to China