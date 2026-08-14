Chinese Embassy firmly rejects NZ intelligence report hyping ‘Chinese interference,’ says claims rife with Cold War thinking
By Global Times Published: Aug 14, 2026 09:58 AM
latest news
China has firmly rejected and condemned a new annual report by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service which once again fabricates and sensationalizes claims about so-called “Chinese interference” and “China threat,” stressing that the report is rife with Cold War thinking and contains unfounded accusations against China.
Many of its unfounded accusations against China either maliciously label normal exchanges, communication and cooperation as so-called espionage or interference activities, or are simply baseless fabrications. China absolutely rejects and firmly opposes this, the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand said in a statement released on Friday.
The release of this report at this time is part of a new round of attacks, smears and vilification of China orchestrated by certain international forces. In itself, the report may well be the result of foreign interference, the embassy said.
The report also reflects the fact that some people both within and outside New Zealand do not want to see China-New Zealand relations develop positively. By going to great lengths to spread rumors, they seek to drive a wedge between the peoples of the two countries, create a chilling effect among the public, including overseas Chinese, undermine bilateral mutual trust, and obstruct the development of bilateral relations, the embassy noted.
Their actions serve geopolitical purposes and the narrow, short-sighted political interests of certain forces. Their intentions are clear to anyone with insight, and their objectives will not succeed.
The embassy also noted that the essence of China-New Zealand relations is mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win outcomes. In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral relations have made steady progress. Bilateral trade has repeatedly reached new highs, bringing substantial income and employment opportunities to New Zealanders.
People-to-people exchanges have continued to grow, with the numbers of tourists and international students increasing steadily, promoting mutual understanding and closer ties between the peoples of the two countries. The overseas Chinese community in New Zealand has played a unique and important positive role in this regard.
Since China introduced a unilateral visa-free policy for New Zealand, many New Zealand tourists have visited China, witnessing firsthand China's development achievements and openness and inclusiveness, the embassy said.
As a result of various factors, New Zealanders' understanding of China has become more comprehensive and objective in recent years, while favorable views of China and support for China-New Zealand relations have continued to rise. The embassy also warned those forces and individuals attempting to engage in political manipulation: Do not undermine the hard-won, mutually beneficial and win-win China-New Zealand relationship for your own selfish interests, thereby harming the interests of New Zealand and its people.
Acting as pawns for anti-China forces internationally will ultimately prove counterproductive. Creating controversies in foreign relations will not solve New Zealand's problems; it will likely only make matters worse, the embassy said, urging these forces and individuals not to resort to desperate measures that will ultimately harm themselves, or lift a rock only to drop it on their own feet.
China attaches importance to its relations with New Zealand and is willing to work with the New Zealand side, on the basis of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including political mutual trust, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and to better benefit the peoples of both countries, the embassy said.
However, the development of China-New Zealand relations does not depend on China alone. We hope the New Zealand side will work in the same direction as China, rather than the opposite. Otherwise, the New Zealand side will bear responsibility for any consequences arising from such a course of action, it noted.