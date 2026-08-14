7 missing after coal mine gas outburst in central China's Hunan

A gas outburst occurred at a coal mine in the city of Lianyuan in central China's Hunan Province on Friday, leaving seven people missing and one receiving emergency medical treatment, according to local emergency management authorities.



A preliminary investigation found that 52 people were working in the mine at the time of the accident, which occurred at 5:08 a.m. Of these, 44 have safely exited the mine.



Emergency responders and health personnel rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations. The cause of the accident is under further investigation.

