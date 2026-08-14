China will continue to conduct rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in waters adjacent to Ren'ai Jiao: MND

Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense

China firmly opposes the unfounded accusations and smears made by the Philippines and Australia against China. Regarding the Philippine side's deliberate provocations and attacks on the Chinese personnel at Ren'ai Jiao, the China Coast Guard has issued a statement and released evidence. The Chinese side took necessary countermeasures, which were professional, restrained and beyond reproach, Chen Xi, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), said on Friday.Chen made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that the Philippines and Australia held the Defense Ministers' Meeting and issued a joint statement, expressing "serious concern" over recent actions taken by the China Coast Guard at Ren'ai Jiao. In the statement, they also urged all parties to operate "professionally and safely.""It must be emphasized that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and an inherent territory of China. Whatever the Philippine side says or does cannot change this fact. What the Philippine side should do is to remove the illegally grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) as soon as possible," said Chen.The Chinese side will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement activities to thwart any violations or provocations and safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Chen said."We urge relevant countries to stop peddling false narratives, provoking confrontation and undermining regional peace and stability," the MND spokesperson said.Global Times