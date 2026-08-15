36 South Sudanese students awarded Chinese ambassador scholarship

The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan awarded scholarships to 36 students from the University of Juba on Friday, reinforcing China's ongoing commitment to the country's higher education and youth development.



Established in 2021, the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship in South Sudan provides vital financial assistance to high-achieving students from underprivileged backgrounds.



According to Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang, the initiative has now supported more than 100 students, and the embassy also donated books to the university to further support academic research and learning.



"We will continue to strengthen exchanges with the University of Juba and look forward to more and more students becoming messengers of cultural exchanges, inheritors of friendship and promoters of relations between our two countries," Ma said at the award ceremony.



John Akec, vice chancellor of the University of Juba, said the recipients, primarily second- and third-year students, represent a range of academic disciplines, with a focus on the sciences, economics, and business.



Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese embassy for its ongoing support, Akec said the scholarship program offers hope to a new generation poised to shape the nation's future.



Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Lilian Kerlili Hassan, a third-year computer science and information technology student, expressed deep appreciation for the support.



She noted that the award represents more than just financial aid; it serves as a platform for students to achieve their academic goals and prepare for future leadership roles.

