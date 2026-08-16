China's Long March-12 rocket launches new internet satellite group

A Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying the 24th group of the low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from a commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 16, 2026. China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Sunday from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan. The satellites, the 24th group of the low-orbit internet satellites, lifted off aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully. (Photo: Xinhua)

China sent a new batch of internet satellites into orbit Sunday from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.The satellites, the 24th group of the low-orbit internet satellites, lifted off aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their preset orbits successfully.