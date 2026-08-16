Patient with both legs severed at thigh level walks again after doctors perform rare replantation surgery in East China’s Jiangsu

A 51-year-old patient surnamed Jiang raises his legs after more than a year of treatment following an eight-hour operation at Suzhou Ruihua Orthopedic Hospital in 2024 to reattach both legs, which had been completely severed at the thighs. Photo: Yangtze Evening Post

Chinese doctors have completed what they called as the world's first replantation involving the complete severing of both legs at thigh level, with the patient now able to walk indoors using a walker following a nearly eight-hour operation, according to a recent report by the Yangtze Evening Post.The patient, a 51-year-old surnamed Jiang, had both legs completely severed at the thighs in a machinery accident at a factory on December 2, 2024. A multidisciplinary team from the trauma orthopedics and joint surgery departments at Suzhou Ruihua Orthopedic Hospital, in East China's Jiangsu Province, worked through the night for nearly eight hours to reattach the two limbs, the report said.Li Changsong, head of a trauma orthopedics team at the hospital, told the Yangtze Evening Post on Tuesday that Jiang can now walk indoors with a walker and manage most daily activities without assistance. Sensation in his lower limbs has also recovered to the area above his ankles."He is still recovering and is expected to gradually stop using crutches and eventually walk independently," Li was quoted as saying by the Yangtze Evening Post on Wednesday.In March last year, shortly after the external fixators were removed from both legs, Jiang could already lift his legs freely while lying in bed. Sensation had returned as far down as the middle of his lower legs, and he was discharged from the hospital on March 5. His main goal at the time was to stand and walk again through rehabilitation, according to the report.More than a year later, Jiang has moved from being confined to bed to lifting his legs and then standing and walking, the report said, noting that his rehabilitation is still ongoing.The recovery process has not been without complications. Jiang developed localized skin necrosis after the operation and underwent flap reconstruction surgeries. He later required bone grafting and reinforced internal fixation of both femurs after severe open comminuted fractures resulted in femoral nonunion.Li said Jiang is now in good overall condition, with his legs approximately equal in length."A novelty assessment conducted by the Jiangsu Institute of Medical Information confirmed this as the world's first case of replantation following the complete severing of both thighs," Li said.Li said the case was considered a world first primarily because both legs were completely severed at thigh level simultaneously, an extremely rare injury. The hospital had previously accumulated extensive experience in replanting single limbs and lower legs, while its expertise in fracture fixation, vascular anastomosis and nerve repair provided an important technical foundation for the operation, according to the report.Li did not give a timetable for when Jiang might be able to stop using a walker completely."Recovery varies from person to person. We still need to monitor his muscle strength, nerve sensation and fracture healing," Li said. Based on his current progress, however, Jiang's walking ability could continue to improve, the Yangtze Evening Post reported.Global Times