China-aided school upgrading project in Laos commences

Representatives from China and Laos attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the China-aided upgrading and renovation project of Savannakhet Secondary School in Savannakhet province, Laos, Aug. 14, 2026. (Photo by Wang Yuping/Xinhua)

A groundbreaking ceremony for the China-aided upgrading and renovation project of Savannakhet Secondary School in southern Laos' Savannakhet province was held on Friday.Representatives from government departments and enterprises of both China and Laos attended the ceremony and jointly laid the foundation stone for the project.In his speech, Lao Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kingmano Phommahaxay said that the project will significantly improve the educational infrastructure of Savannakhet Secondary School, providing students with a safer and more modern learning environment. He said the project is a fruitful outcome of efforts to build a China-Laos community with a shared future.Li Xizhen, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said the school is one of 10 schools in Laos aided by China. Upon completion, the project will provide students in Savannakhet province with a more advanced and modern learning environment, helping Laos cultivate more outstanding talent.The upgrading and renovation project has a total construction area of approximately 6,000 square meters. It will include a modern teaching building, an office building, an indoor sports hall and related supporting teaching facilities, fundamentally improving the school's educational and operating conditions.