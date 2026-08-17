Chinese FM responds to Trump’s order to scale back military exercises with South Korea

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked how China will support the resumption of dialogue between the US and North Korea as US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to significantly scale back joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, citing the high cost of the drills and his good relationship with the North Korean leader, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "We have noted the relevant reports. Maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advancing the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue serve the common interests of all parties."