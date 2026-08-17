Chinese FM slams Japanese PM’s speech on Aug 15 as downplaying responsibility for aggression, taking major step backward on history

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

"By avoiding reflection on the lessons of history in his speech and downplaying responsibility for aggression, Sanae Takaichi has taken a major step backward on historical issues, once again exposing the sinister intentions of the Takaichi administration to cover up, distort and whitewash the history of aggression, which has drawn strong condemnation and widespread opposition from various quarters," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday when asked to comment on Takaichi's war memorial address on August 15, which marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.Lin added that on the day marking Japan's defeat and surrender, Takaichi offered a ritual donation to the notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, while senior officials and politicians including Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also visited and paid their respects there, further intensifying the vigilance of Asian neighbors and the international community over Japan's future direction.Lin also cited remarks by some people of insight in Japan, noting that a country that fails to reflect on its past cannot gain trust, and that the defense minister's actions amount to support for wars of aggression.Lin stressed that this year marks the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. Only by facing up to history and drawing lessons from it can we avoid repeating past mistakes and going astray again."We once again urge Japanese policymakers to earnestly heed the voices of justice from within Japan and the international community, deeply reflect on their responsibilities, make a clean break with militarism, and refrain from going further down the wrong path," Lin said.Global Times