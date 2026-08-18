People visit the exhibition area of the "China Corner" in the Blue Zone of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug. 17, 2026. The "China Corner" themed exhibition made its debut on Monday, showcasing China's experience and achievements in combating desertification. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

The "China Corner" themed exhibition made its debut in the Blue Zone of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, on Monday, showcasing China's experience and achievements in combating desertification.Held under the overall theme of COP17, "Restoring Land, Restoring Hope," the exhibition presents China's efforts and achievements in combating desertification through five chapters across three dimensions.Chapter 1: The Great Green Wall - Strengthening the Ecological Security Barrier in the NorthSince 1978, China has launched a series of major ecological projects, including the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program (TSFP), widely recognized as the world's largest afforestation program. The TSFP was launched in 1978 and is scheduled to run until 2050. It is being implemented in eight phases, with the program currently in its sixth phase.Since the implementation of the TSFP began, forest and grassland coverage in the project area has reached 40.76 percent, while the treatment rate of desertified land has reached 67.82 percent.Chapter 2: Prairie Conservation and Restoration - Bringing Grasslands Back to LifeSince the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China has rehabilitated and restored nearly 15.33 million hectares of degraded grassland.In addition, nearly 80.66 million hectares of grassland have been restored through measures such as grazing bans and enclosure, benefiting approximately 12 million farmers and herders.Chapter 3: International Cooperation - Building a Green Community with a Shared FutureUpholding the concept of a community of life on Earth, China has established desertification cooperation platforms with Arab countries, Mongolia, and Central Asian countries. It has also supported Belt and Road countries in their efforts to combat desertification, sharing Chinese experience and solutions for global ecological governance.Chapter 4: Scientific Prevention and Control - Combining Knowledge and Technology to Enhance Governance EfficiencyChina adheres to an integrated approach to the protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, and deserts. It adapts measures to local conditions, prioritizes water-efficient approaches to ecological restoration, and implements targeted treatments in different areas.In terms of technological advancement, the utilization rate of high-quality seeds has exceeded 75 percent, while the mechanization rate of sand control has reached 50 percent. The application of new equipment has increased the efficiency of sand-control operations by more than threefold.Chapter 5: Coordinated Development of Ecological Industries - Achieving Green Prosperity TogetherChina has developed ecological industries and ecotourism initiatives tailored to local conditions, promoting the integrated development of ecological protection, industrial growth, and improvements in people's livelihoods. These efforts have helped transform desert and sandy areas into "green homes," enabling local communities to increase their incomes and achieve greater prosperity.China has seen a continuous decline in the areas affected by desertification and land salinization, becoming the first country in the world to achieve "zero growth" in land degradation. Approximately 53 percent of manageable salinized land has been effectively treated, making China a global leader in ecological restoration.During COP17, which runs through Aug. 28, the "China Corner" will also host a series of thematic side events to facilitate exchanges on ideas, technologies, and practices for combating desertification.

People visit the exhibition area of the "China Corner" in the Blue Zone of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug. 17, 2026. The "China Corner" themed exhibition made its debut on Monday, showcasing China's experience and achievements in combating desertification. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

Exhibits are displayed at the exhibition area of the "China Corner" in the Blue Zone of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug. 17, 2026. The "China Corner" themed exhibition made its debut on Monday, showcasing China's experience and achievements in combating desertification. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

A staff member speaks with a visitor at the exhibition area of the "China Corner" in the Blue Zone of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug. 17, 2026. The "China Corner" themed exhibition made its debut on Monday, showcasing China's experience and achievements in combating desertification. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)