China allocates 60 mln yuan for disaster relief in Henan

An aerial drone photo take on Aug. 15, 2026 shows repair work underway at the site of a levee breach along the Jialu River in Chuanhui District of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Chinese authorities on Tuesday allocated an additional 60 million yuan (8.84 million U.S. dollars) from the central natural disaster relief funds to support flood-control, emergency rescue and disaster relief work in central China's Henan Province.Henan has recently been hit by widespread and persistent heavy rainfall due to the remnant impact of Typhoon Dolphin, triggering disasters.The funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used for the relocation and resettlement of affected residents, hazard elimination and risk mitigation, temporary living assistance, and the repair of damaged homes, in a bid to reduce disaster losses and ensure the basic living needs of affected residents.After Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in China earlier this month, its remnant impact brought downpours to several provinces. Chinese authorities previously earmarked 80 million yuan to support flood and geological disaster relief efforts in central provinces of Henan and Hubei, as well as eastern Anhui Province, including 40 million yuan for Henan.Heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of Typhoon Dolphin swelled rivers and triggered a levee breach in Zhoukou City in Henan Province last week. The breach was sealed after more than 2,000 personnel took part in an emergency response operation.The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management sent a work team to guide the emergency response and dispatched engineering rescue teams and equipment to the site.China's Ministry of Emergency Management sent 13 emergency drainage teams to the city of Zhoukou to assist with urban waterlogging relief efforts.