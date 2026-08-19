Unitree Robotics opens 629.44% higher per share on Shanghai Stock Exchange, with total market capitalization hitting 444 billion yuan

Unitree Robotics' humanoid robot is displayed at the 14th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's robotics start-up Unitree Robotics surged 629.44 percent to open at 1,100 yuan ($163.12) per share in its debut on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Its total market capitalization once reached 444.9 billion yuan.Based on the opening price on its first day of public trading, investors who were allocated one lot of the company's shares could bag a net profit of 475,000 yuan, according to chinanews.com.In the IPO, Unitree issued 40.45 million shares, raising a total of 6.099 billion yuan. The proceeds will be invested in four projects: the intelligent robot model R&D, the robot body R&D, the new intelligent robot product development, and the intelligent robot manufacturing base construction.In 2025, the Hangzhou-based high-tech company achieved operating revenue of 1.699 billion yuan. From January to June 2026, the company recorded operating revenue of 1.15 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 48.54 percent. This growth was mainly attributable to the gradual enrichment of downstream application scenarios for humanoid robots and sustained robust market demand.Global Times