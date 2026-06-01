Unitree Robotics passes official IPO review, eyeing to get listed on Shanghai STAR Market

Quadruped robots developed by Unitree Technology draw crowds at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Photo: VCG

A notice released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday said that Unitree Robotics' initial public offering (IPO) has met the requirements for issuance, listing, and information disclosure.According to Unitree Robotics' prospectus, the company plans to raise 4.2 billion yuan ($583.3 billion) through the IPO, with the proceeds to be earmarked for four major projects -- intelligent robot model development, robot hardware development, new intelligent robot product development, and the construction of an intelligent robot manufacturing base.As a globally well-known important player in the humanoid robotics industry, Unitree has established a product portfolio spanning quadruped and humanoid robots, while expanding into producing key components including dexterous hands, collaborative robotic arms and LiDAR systems, building a robotics product matrix centered on mobility, manipulation and interaction, according to The Paper.From 2023 to 2025, Unitree Robotics reported revenues of 159.13 million yuan, 392.37 million yuan and 1.71 billion yuan, respectively, while net profit stood at a loss of 11.15 million yuan, followed by profits of 94.5 million yuan and 288 million yuan, according to The Paper's report.In the high-investment, high-performance general-purpose robotics sector, the company is among the few robot makers globally to achieve both large-scale commercialization and profitability, the report said.In 2025, Unitree shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots globally — excluding wheeled dual-arm robots — ranking first worldwide in shipment volume.The accelerated progress of Unitree Robotics' IPO on the STAR Market marks a new stage for China's domestic robotics industry, shifting from being driven primarily by primary market financing to independent pricing in public capital markets, industry observers said.Beyond Unitree, a growing number of leading domestic hard-tech companies have recently moved to tap the capital market. In May, China's semiconductor industry reached a historic milestone in the capital market.The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on May 19 disclosed on its website that Chinese memory chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Holding Co had completed its IPO tutoring filing registration with the Hubei bureau of the CSRC, signaling its plan for a market listing. It's the second Chinese memory chipmaker in May to advance its listing process.And, on May 17, the Shanghai Stock Exchange disclosed on its website that the STAR Market listing review status of Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) had been restored from "suspended" to "under inquiry," marking the resumption of its IPO review process. Memory chips, which serve as the "memory" of electronic devices, are often described as the "data granary" of the artificial intelligence (AI) era.Global Times