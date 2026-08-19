China prepares to launch Chang'e-7 lunar probe

The Chang'e-7 lunar probe is scheduled for launch at an appropriate time, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).



The combination of the Chang'e-7 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y14 carrier rocket was transferred vertically on Wednesday to the launching area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, the CMSA said.



The lunar probe and rocket had arrived at the launch site in April and July, respectively, and have since completed assembly and testing. The CMSA said all facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and the functional checks, joint test and propellant filling will be carried out before the launch as scheduled.



The Chang'e-7 mission aims to achieve breakthroughs in multiple key technologies, such as high-precision soft landing on the lunar surface, legged movements, hopping and exploration of permanently shadowed craters.



According to the CMSA, the mission will employ a comprehensive detection approach, which involves orbiting, landing, roving and hopping to conduct environmental and resource surveys of the lunar south pole. It will also involve international cooperation.

