China launches Zhuque-3, achieving its first rocket recovery on land

The Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket blasts off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Aug. 19, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)China launched the reusable rocket Zhuque-3 on Wednesday morning, achieving its first recovery of a rocket's first stage on land.
The Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket blasts off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Aug. 19, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
The Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket blasts off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Aug. 19, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
The Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket blasts off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Aug. 19, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)