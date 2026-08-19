Chinese FM appreciates Malaysian PM Anwar's Taiwan remarks, reiterates China must and will be reunified

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian
Upholding the one-China principle represents the prevailing aspiration of the people and accords with the broader trend of justice. The fundamental international consensus on adhering to the one-China principle is unshakable. China appreciates Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's remarks, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian when asked to comment that Ibrahim recently said in an interview that Taiwan is part of China.In an interview
, when asked about China's position of not renouncing the use of force to resolve the Taiwan question, Anwar said that if any part of Malaysia ought to break away, he would likewise resort to force to safeguard his country's territorial integrity, otherwise the country would risk becoming fragmented.
"I would like to once again emphasize that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China must and will be reunified. This is an irreversible trend of history," Lin said.
Global Times