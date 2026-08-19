Colombia earthquake aid

Volunteers sort aid bound for people affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on August 10, 2026, in Choco department, Bogota, Colombia, on August 18, 2026. Photo: VCG
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 jolted Colombia at 1234 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research ...
The death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 111 ...
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners continue to support the government-led ...