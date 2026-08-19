WORLD / AMERICAS
Colombia earthquake aid
By VCG Published: Aug 19, 2026 10:45 PM
Volunteers sort aid bound for people affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on August 10, 2026, in Choco department, Bogota, Colombia, on August 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

Volunteers sort aid bound for people affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on August 10, 2026, in Choco department, Bogota, Colombia, on August 18, 2026. Photo: VCG


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