MOFCOM updates anti-dumping duty rates for Daicel Corporation companies after business restructuring

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday updated the anti-dumping duty rates applicable to four Daicel Corporation companies following an internal business restructuring, under measures on imports of polyoxymethylene copolymer originating in the US, the EU, Japan, and China's Taiwan region.Following a review, the ministry decided that Daicel Corporation would succeed to the 35.5 percent anti-dumping duty rate and other rights and obligations previously applicable to Polyplastics Co under the anti-dumping measures on polyoxymethylene copolymer, according to an MOFCOM statement published on its website.Daicel Hpp Taiwan Co will succeed to the 3.8 percent anti-dumping duty rate and other rights and obligations previously applicable to Polyplastics Taiwan Co under the same measures, said the statement.Polyoxymethylene copolymer exported to the Chinese mainland under the name of Polyplastics Co will be subject to the 35.5 percent anti-dumping duty rate applicable to "other Japanese companies" under the measures.In addition, polyoxymethylene copolymer exported to the Chinese mainland under the name of Polyplastics Taiwan Co will be subject to the 32.6 percent anti-dumping duty rate applicable to "other companies in the Taiwan region."On May 18, 2025, the ministry issued an announcement to impose anti-dumping duties for five years on imports of polyoxymethylene copolymer originating in the US, the EU, the Taiwan region and Japan. Under the measures, Polyplastics Co was subject to a duty rate of 35.5 percent, while Polyplastics Taiwan Co was subject to a rate of 3.8 percent, according to MOFCOM.The companies then submitted applications and supporting documents to the MOFCOM following internal business adjustments. After reviewing the submissions, the ministry announced the succession of the applicable anti-dumping duty rates and related rights and obligations.Global Times