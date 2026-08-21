Tibetan medical thangkas draw global spotlight at symposium in Xizang

The second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas is held in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2026. An international symposium opened in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Thursday to shed light on the growing global interest in traditional Tibetan medicine and its visual illustrations drawn on thangkas. Held in the regional capital Lhasa, the second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas brought together more than 200 experts from China, Britain, Germany, Austria, Mongolia and Nepal. Discussions centered on the historical evolution of the classic treatises, the iconographic interpretation of Tibetan medical thangkas, and pathways for modern clinical application and international cooperation. Written between the 8th and 12th centuries, "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" is the most influential foundational work on traditional Tibetan medicine. It was inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2023. Based on the work, the 80-scroll Tibetan medical thangkas serve as a visual teaching complement, covering diagnostics, pharmacology, preventive care and medical ethics. The medical thangkas were added to China's national documentary heritage list also in 2023. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

An international symposium opened in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Thursday to shed light on the growing global interest in traditional Tibetan medicine and its visual illustrations drawn on thangkas.Held in the regional capital Lhasa, the second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas brought together more than 200 experts from China, Britain, Germany, Austria, Mongolia and Nepal.Discussions centered on the historical evolution of the classic treatises, the iconographic interpretation of Tibetan medical thangkas, and pathways for modern clinical application and international cooperation.At the symposium, a research center for Tibetan medical thangkas was inaugurated.Written between the 8th and 12th centuries, "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" is the most influential foundational work on traditional Tibetan medicine. It was inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2023.Based on the work, the 80-scroll Tibetan medical thangkas serve as a visual teaching complement, covering diagnostics, pharmacology, preventive care and medical ethics. The medical thangkas were added to China's national documentary heritage list also in 2023.Among the participants was Katharina Anna Sabernig, a lecturer from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, who first encountered Tibetan medical murals at Labrang Monastery in Gansu Province in 1994. She later returned and began delving deeper into the works."I saw these murals and I started to get deeper and deeper and to understand all this," Sabernig recalled.Mary Caroline Wyatt, a scholar with dual British-Greek citizenship, began collaborating on an English translation of texts about Tibetan medical thangkas last September. She noted that complete English versions have long been scarce."Our translations target professional readers so that we preserve many specialized, traditional terms," said Wyatt.The event was hosted by the regional health commission and co-organized by the regional Tibetan medicine hospital and Xizang University of Tibetan Medicine.Xizang has formulated and implemented a series of policies on promoting Tibetan medicine and encouraging innovation. According to a government white paper released last year, the region has 51 public Tibetan medicine institutions, employing 5,287 professionals and operating 3,260 beds, up from 28 institutions, 2,232 professionals and 1,364 beds in 2012.In April, China rolled out its first national recommended standard for ethnic-medicine disease classification and codes for Tibetan medicine.Tsering, president of the regional Tibetan medicine hospital, said inscriptions on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register and China's national documentary heritage list have brought Tibetan medicine to a broader global audience."We will make the most of these opportunities to promote academic exchanges and clinical collaboration worldwide," Tsering said.

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a scene of the second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Zhoupeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a scene of the second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Katharina Anna Sabernig from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, delivers a speech at the second international academic symposium on "The Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" and Tibetan medical thangkas in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)