China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran as US urges Beijing to cooperate on the issue

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday, calling on relevant parties to act responsibly and seek a solution through political and diplomatic means.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at the regular press briefing when asked to comment on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks that the US would impose "the toughest sanctions in history" on Iran and urged China to cooperate with it.At the same press briefing, in response to another question regarding US sanctions on Iran, Lin said China has consistently maintained that military means, sanctions and pressure are not conducive to resolving the issue. Instead, they will only heighten tensions and escalate the situation, which serves no party's interests."We call for differences and disputes to be resolved through dialogue and consultation," Lin stressed.Global Times