China’s latest COVID-19 wave begins to ease after peaking in mid-August: CDC

COVID-19 virus Photo: VCG
China's latest COVID-19 wave has begun to ease after reaching a peak in early to mid-August, with infections declining more noticeably in southern regions, Wang Fuzhen, a research fellow at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), said at a National Health Commission press conference on Friday.
The overall intensity of the COVID-19 wave is comparable to that of the previous two years, with most cases remaining mild, according to Wang.
The monitoring system has not detected any variants that could pose a significant public health risk, nor has the fluctuation of the COVID-19 infections significantly impacted the overall medical order, said Wang.
China reported 522,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in July
, including 487 severe cases and one related death with cases, China CDC said on August 13.
Global Times