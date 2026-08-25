CHINA / POLITICS
Third China-US Track 1.5 Dialogue held in Beijing focuses on political trust, trade and AI cooperation
By Global Times Published: Aug 25, 2026 12:33 PM
Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG

The third China-US Track 1.5 Dialogue was held in Beijing on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from Chinese government departments, local governments and think tanks, as well as US representatives from organizations including the Asia Society, CCTV News reported.

Participants will hold discussions on how to enhance political mutual trust, expand economic and trade cooperation, and explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, science and technology.

Established in 2023, the dialogue operates between formal government-to-government diplomacy, known as Track 1, and purely nongovernmental exchanges, known as Track 2.

The dialogue has become an important platform for communication among political parties, strategic communities, business communities, academic institutions and civil society in both China and the US. Previous meetings have produced a range of concrete proposals for strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation in political, economic, trade, technological and people-to-people fields, according to CCTV News.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Xi holds talks with Jordan's king; visit empowers development co-op to serve as a pillar of regional stability: expert

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held talks with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II ...

Australia, Vietnam expand cooperation during To Lam visit; media’s China-targeting framing ignores Hanoi’s strategic autonomy: expert

Vietnamese President To Lam and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged on Tuesday to broaden cooperation across major ...

Xi stresses political guidance, innovation in military modernization

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged efforts to strengthen political ...